Imprint Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei Imprint beläuft sich auf $171K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Imprints Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Imprint
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$171K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$1.4K
Bonus
$10K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Imprint?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

FAQ

