Imprint
Imprint Personalvermittler Gehälter

Das mittlere Personalvermittler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Imprint beläuft sich auf $167K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Imprints Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
Imprint
Technical Recruiter
Gesamt pro Jahr
$167K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$167K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Imprint?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Enthaltene Titel

Technical Recruiter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Imprint in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $167,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Imprint für die Position Personalvermittler in United States beträgt $167,000.

