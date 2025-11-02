Unternehmensverzeichnis
Imply
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Imply Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Imply beläuft sich auf $235K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Implys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Imply
Software Engineer
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$235K
Stufe
Staff
Grundgehalt
$235K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Imply?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Imply unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Imply in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $371,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Imply für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $263,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Imply gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • Plaid
  • Scale AI
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen