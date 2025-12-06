Unternehmensverzeichnis
ImmoScout24
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

ImmoScout24 Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Germany bei ImmoScout24 beläuft sich auf €72.7K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ImmoScout24s Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
$83.8K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ImmoScout24?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei ImmoScout24 in Germany liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €181,437. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ImmoScout24 für die Position Produktmanager in Germany beträgt €75,327.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für ImmoScout24 gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Airbnb
  • Square
  • Flipkart
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/immoscout24/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.