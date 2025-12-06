Unternehmensverzeichnis
IMC
IMC Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Netherlands bei IMC reicht von €146K pro year für L1 bis €160K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Netherlands beläuft sich auf €160K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IMCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IMC?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei IMC in Netherlands liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €201,089. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IMC für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Netherlands beträgt €152,749.

Weitere Ressourcen

