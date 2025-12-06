Unternehmensverzeichnis
IMC
IMC Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei IMC reicht von $243K pro year für L1 bis $335K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $245K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IMCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IMC?

Enthaltene Titel

FPGA-Ingenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei IMC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $650,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IMC für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $245,000.

