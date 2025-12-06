Die Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei IMC reicht von $243K pro year für L1 bis $335K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $245K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IMCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.