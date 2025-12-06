Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei IMC reicht von $247K pro year für L1 bis $242K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $200K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IMCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
