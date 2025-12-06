Unternehmensverzeichnis
IMC
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

IMC Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei IMC reicht von $247K pro year für L1 bis $242K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $200K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IMCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IMC?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Datenwissenschaftler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Quantitative Researcher

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei IMC in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $725,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IMC für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $275,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für IMC gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.