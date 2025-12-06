Unternehmensverzeichnis
Illumina
Illumina Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Illumina beträgt $278K pro year für M2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $256K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Illuminas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
M1
Supervisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M2
Manager
$278K
$194K
$65K
$19K
M3
Senior Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
M4
Associate Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Illumina unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Illumina in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $340,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Illumina für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $260,000.

