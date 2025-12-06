Unternehmensverzeichnis
Illumina
Illumina Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Illumina reicht von $105K pro year für P1 bis $249K pro year für P6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $193K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Illuminas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
Entry Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$105K
$96.8K
$7.3K
$1.2K
P2
Intermediate Software Engineer
$139K
$118K
$16.4K
$4.6K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$185K
$155K
$25.2K
$5K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$210K
$180K
$18.6K
$11.2K
Anzeigen 5 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Illumina unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Dateningenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Illumina in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $253,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Illumina für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $205,000.

