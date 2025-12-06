Unternehmensverzeichnis
Illumina
Illumina Personalvermittler Gehälter

Die Personalvermittler-Vergütung in United States bei Illumina beträgt $95K pro year für P3. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Illuminas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Illumina unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Illumina in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $113,050. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Illumina für die Position Personalvermittler in United States beträgt $80,750.

Weitere Ressourcen

