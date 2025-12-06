Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere Technischer Programmmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei IHS Markit beläuft sich auf $37.9K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IHS Markits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
$37.9K
Stufe
10
Grundgehalt
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1.8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Technischer Programmmanager bei IHS Markit in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $111,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IHS Markit für die Position Technischer Programmmanager in United States beträgt $111,000.

