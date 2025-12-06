Unternehmensverzeichnis
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei IHS Markit reicht von $99.2K pro year für Software Engineer bis $136K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $135K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IHS Markits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IHS Markit?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei IHS Markit in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $165,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IHS Markit für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $124,323.

