Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei IHS Markit reicht von $99.2K pro year für Software Engineer bis $136K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $135K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IHS Markits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
