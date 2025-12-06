Unternehmensverzeichnis
IHS Markit
IHS Markit Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei IHS Markit beläuft sich auf SGD 135K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IHS Markits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$105K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$14.5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IHS Markit?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei IHS Markit in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SGD 220,423. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei IHS Markit für die Position Produktmanager in Canada beträgt SGD 135,433.

Weitere Ressourcen

