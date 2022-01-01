Unternehmensverzeichnis
iCIMS
iCIMS Gehälter

iCIMSs Gehaltsbereich reicht von $79,600 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $178,000 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von iCIMS. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/17/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Produktdesigner
Median $110K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $160K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

61 25
61 25
Datenwissenschaftler
$102K
Produktmanager
$130K
Personalvermittler
$79.6K
Technischer Programmmanager
$153K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei iCIMS ist Software-Ingenieur at the Principal Software Engineer level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $178,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei iCIMS beträgt $124,950.

