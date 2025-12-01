Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Icertis beträgt ₹897K pro year für Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹948K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Icertiss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$10.2K
$10.2K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Icertis unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
