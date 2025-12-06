Unternehmensverzeichnis
i-Sight Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei i-Sight beläuft sich auf CA$85.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für i-Sights Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
$62.2K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei i-Sight?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei i-Sight in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$101,385. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei i-Sight für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Canada beträgt CA$83,520.

