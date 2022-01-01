Unternehmensverzeichnis
Huntington National Bank Gehälter

Huntington National Banks Gehaltsbereich reicht von $64,675 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Datenanalyst am unteren Ende bis $200,400 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Huntington National Bank. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $91.5K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Datenwissenschaftler
Median $105K
Produktdesigner
Median $138K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Informationstechnologe (IT)
Median $128K
Software-Engineering-Manager
Median $200K
Business-Analyst
$89.6K
Datenanalyst
$64.7K
Finanzanalyst
$88.6K
Unternehmensberater
$129K
Produktmanager
$137K
Projektmanager
$73K
Vertrieb
$194K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$166K
Lösungsarchitekt
$139K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Huntington National Bank ist Software-Engineering-Manager mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $200,400. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Huntington National Bank beträgt $128,183.

Weitere Ressourcen