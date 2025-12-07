Unternehmensverzeichnis
Human Interest
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Human Interest Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Human Interest beläuft sich auf $196K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Human Interests Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$196K
Stufe
L5
Grundgehalt
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Human Interest?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Human Interest unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Human Interest in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $250,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Human Interest für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $195,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Human Interest gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Guardian Life
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Figure
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.