Human Interest
  • Gehälter
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Human Interest Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Human Interest beläuft sich auf $170K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Human Interests Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Human Interest
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$170K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Human Interest?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Bei Human Interest unterliegen Aktien-/Beteiligungsgewährungen einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Human Interest in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $170,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Human Interest für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $170,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

