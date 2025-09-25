Unternehmensverzeichnis
Holiday Extras
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Holiday Extras Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Holiday Extras beläuft sich auf £44.3K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Holiday Extrass Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Holiday Extras
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£44.3K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
£41.3K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Holiday Extras?

£122K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

أعلى حزمة راتب لوظيفة Software-Ingenieur في Holiday Extras in United Kingdom تبلغ تعويضاً إجمالياً سنوياً قدره £56,648. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Holiday Extras لوظيفة Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom هو £42,300.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Holiday Extras gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • LinkedIn
  • PayPal
  • Microsoft
  • Amazon
  • Roblox
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen