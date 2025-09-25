Unternehmensverzeichnis
Hitachi Rail Sts
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Hitachi Rail Sts Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Hitachi Rail Sts beläuft sich auf $100K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Hitachi Rail Stss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Hitachi Rail Sts
Software Engineer
Pittsburgh, PA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$100K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Hitachi Rail Sts?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Hitachi Rail Sts in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $155,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Hitachi Rail Sts für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $100,300.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Hitachi Rail Sts gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Facebook
  • DoorDash
  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen