Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Highspot reicht von $221K pro year für Software Engineer II bis $230K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $240K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Highspots Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Einstiegslevel)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$221K
$187K
$33.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$221K
$9.5K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Highspot unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Highspot unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Highspot in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $380,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Highspot für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $229,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

