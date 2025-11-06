Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Poland bei HERE Technologies reicht von PLN 165K pro year für L6 bis PLN 320K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 201K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
PLN 165K
PLN 157K
PLN 0
PLN 7.6K
L7
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L8
PLN 320K
PLN 320K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen