HERE Technologies
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Poland

HERE Technologies Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Poland

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Poland bei HERE Technologies reicht von PLN 165K pro year für L6 bis PLN 320K pro year für L8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Poland beläuft sich auf PLN 201K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Einstiegslevel)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
Software Engineer II
PLN 165K
PLN 157K
PLN 0
PLN 7.6K
L7
Senior Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L8
Lead Engineer
PLN 320K
PLN 320K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei HERE Technologies?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei HERE Technologies in Poland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 346,665. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei HERE Technologies für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Poland beträgt PLN 185,964.

