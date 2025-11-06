Unternehmensverzeichnis
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.67M pro year für L5 bis ₹5.76M pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹2.48M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Einstiegslevel)
₹3.67M
₹3.67M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.63M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹28.8K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.26M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹61K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.78M
₹3.48M
₹35.5K
₹259K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei HERE Technologies?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,755,722. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei HERE Technologies für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beträgt ₹2,131,084.

