Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.67M pro year für L5 bis ₹5.76M pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹2.48M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
₹3.67M
₹3.67M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.63M
₹1.6M
₹0
₹28.8K
L7
₹2.26M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹61K
L8
₹3.78M
₹3.48M
₹35.5K
₹259K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
