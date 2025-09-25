Unternehmensverzeichnis
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.69M pro year für L5 bis ₹5.61M pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.2M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Einstiegslevel)
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei HERE Technologies?

FAQ

Akojọ oṣu ti o nsan owo giga julọ ti a sọ fun Software-Ingenieur ni HERE Technologies in India joko ni apapọ isanwo ọdun ti ₹5,606,004. Eyi pẹlu oṣu ipilẹ ati eyikeyi isanwo ọja ipin ati awọn ẹbun.
Apapọ isanwo ọdun aringbungbun ti a sọ ni HERE Technologies fun ipa Software-Ingenieur in India ni ₹2,127,826.

