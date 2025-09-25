Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.69M pro year für L5 bis ₹5.61M pro year für L9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.2M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen