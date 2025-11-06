Unternehmensverzeichnis
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.89M pro year für L5 bis ₹1.64M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹2.24M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
₹3.89M
₹3.89M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.64M
₹1.64M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei HERE Technologies?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹17,894,582. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei HERE Technologies für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beträgt ₹2,095,407.

Weitere Ressourcen