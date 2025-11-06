Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bei HERE Technologies reicht von ₹3.89M pro year für L5 bis ₹1.64M pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf ₹2.24M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HERE Technologiess Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L5
₹3.89M
₹3.89M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.64M
₹1.64M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
