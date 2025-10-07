Unternehmensverzeichnis
HCSC
HCSC Backend-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Greater Dallas Area

Das mittlere Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in Greater Dallas Area bei HCSC beläuft sich auf $80K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für HCSCs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
HCSC
Software Engineer
Dallas, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$80K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$80K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei HCSC?

$160K

Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend-Softwareentwickler bei HCSC in Greater Dallas Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $102,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei HCSC für die Position Backend-Softwareentwickler in Greater Dallas Area beträgt $80,000.

