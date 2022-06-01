Unternehmensverzeichnis
Hays
Hays Gehälter

Hayss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $12,902 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler in Italy am unteren Ende bis $163,439 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager in Mexico am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Hays. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/3/2025

$160K

Vertrieb
Median $118K
Verwaltungsassistent
$35.4K
Datenwissenschaftler
$91.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Grafikdesigner
$59.3K
Personalwesen
$62.7K
Projektmanager
$56.2K
Personalvermittler
$12.9K
Software-Ingenieur
$42.6K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$163K
Lösungsarchitekt
$95.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hays is Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $163,439. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hays is $60,967.

