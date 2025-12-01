Unternehmensverzeichnis
Harvard University
  • Gehälter
  • Postdoctoral Fellow

  • Alle Postdoctoral Fellow-Gehälter

Harvard University Postdoctoral Fellow Gehälter

Das mittlere Postdoctoral Fellow-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Harvard University beläuft sich auf $76K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Harvard Universitys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Harvard University
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cambridge, MA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$76K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$76K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Harvard University?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Postdoctoral Fellow bei Harvard University in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $96,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Harvard University für die Position Postdoctoral Fellow in United States beträgt $76,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

