Gusto
Gusto Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Gusto reicht von $179K pro year für L1 bis $652K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $303K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gustos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
(Einstiegslevel)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

20%

JAHR 1

20%

JAHR 2

20%

JAHR 3

20%

JAHR 4

20%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Enthaltene Titel

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Gusto in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $652,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gusto für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $301,408.

Weitere Ressourcen

