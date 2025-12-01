Die Vertrieb-Vergütung in United States bei Gusto reicht von $66.3K pro year für L1 bis $272K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $95K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gustos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$66.3K
$64K
$2.3K
$0
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$210K
$150K
$60K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
JAHR 1
20%
JAHR 2
20%
JAHR 3
20%
JAHR 4
20%
JAHR 5
Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)
20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/sales.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.