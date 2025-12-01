Unternehmensverzeichnis
Gusto
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Personalvermittler

  • Alle Personalvermittler-Gehälter

Gusto Personalvermittler Gehälter

Die Personalvermittler-Vergütung in United States bei Gusto beträgt $169K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $152K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gustos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$169K
$169K
$0
$0
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

20%

JAHR 1

20%

JAHR 2

20%

JAHR 3

20%

JAHR 4

20%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Personalvermittler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Personalvermittler bei Gusto in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $252,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gusto für die Position Personalvermittler in United States beträgt $175,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Gusto gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.