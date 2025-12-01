Unternehmensverzeichnis
Gusto
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner-Gehälter

Gusto Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Gusto reicht von $152K pro year für L2 bis $166K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $170K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gustos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$152K
$124K
$27.9K
$0
L3
$180K
$157K
$21.3K
$1.9K
L4
$166K
$139K
$27.5K
$0
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Vesting-Zeitplan

20%

JAHR 1

20%

JAHR 2

20%

JAHR 3

20%

JAHR 4

20%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktdesigner Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Gusto in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $220,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gusto für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $167,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Gusto gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.