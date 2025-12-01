Unternehmensverzeichnis
Gusto
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Unternehmensanalyst

  • Alle Unternehmensanalyst-Gehälter

Gusto Unternehmensanalyst Gehälter

Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in United States bei Gusto beträgt $160K pro year für L3. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gustos Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025

Durchschnittliche Gesamtvergütung

$121K - $138K
United States
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
$107K$121K$138K$152K
Übliche Spanne
Mögliche Spanne
Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen

Vesting-Zeitplan

20%

JAHR 1

20%

JAHR 2

20%

JAHR 3

20%

JAHR 4

20%

JAHR 5

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 5-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (20.00% jährlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

  • 20% werden unverfallbar im 5th-JAHR (1.67% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Gusto unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Unternehmensanalyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensanalyst bei Gusto in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $159,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gusto für die Position Unternehmensanalyst in United States beträgt $107,070.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Gusto gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.