Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei Grainger reicht von $153K pro year für Senior Data Scientist bis $195K pro year für Lead Data Scientist. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $150K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Graingers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$153K
$145K
$0
$8K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***