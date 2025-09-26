Unternehmensverzeichnis
GovTech
GovTech Projektmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Projektmanager-Vergütungspaket in Singapore bei GovTech beläuft sich auf SGD 145K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für GovTechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
GovTech
Project Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Gesamt pro Jahr
SGD 145K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
SGD 114K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 31.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei GovTech?

SGD 211K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Projektmanager bei GovTech in Singapore liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von SGD 195,953. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GovTech für die Position Projektmanager in Singapore beträgt SGD 135,144.

