Government of Canada Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Ottawa Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Ottawa Area bei Government of Canada beläuft sich auf CA$88.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Government of Canadas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Government of Canada
Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$88.5K
Stufe
CS2
Grundgehalt
CA$88.5K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Government of Canada?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

KI-Forscher

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Government of Canada in Greater Ottawa Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$121,089. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Government of Canada für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Ottawa Area beträgt CA$88,471.

