Unternehmensverzeichnis
Gorgias
Gorgias Gehälter

Gorgiass Gehaltsbereich reicht von $92,063 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Customer Success in Canada am unteren Ende bis $199,000 für einen Marketing in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Gorgias. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/23/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $115K
Stabschef
$197K
Customer Success
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
Marketing
$199K
Partnermanager
$132K
Produktdesigner
$135K
Produktmanager
$113K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$128K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Gorgias ist Marketing at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $199,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gorgias beträgt $130,072.

Weitere Ressourcen

