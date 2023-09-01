Unternehmensverzeichnis
Globys
Globys Gehälter

Globyss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $88,329 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Projektmanager am unteren Ende bis $229,140 für einen Software-Ingenieur am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Globys. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/18/2025

Produktmanager
$171K
Projektmanager
$88.3K
Software-Ingenieur
$229K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Globys ist Software-Ingenieur at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $229,140. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Globys beträgt $170,850.

