Gigamon
Gigamon Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Chennai Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Chennai Metropolitan Area bei Gigamon beläuft sich auf ₹2.63M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Gigamons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Gigamon
Software Engineer
Chennai, TN, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.63M
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
₹2.36M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹266K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Offene Stellen anzeigen
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Gigamon in Chennai Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹4,858,576. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Gigamon für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Chennai Metropolitan Area beträgt ₹1,458,096.

