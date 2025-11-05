Unternehmensverzeichnis
GFT Group
GFT Group Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United Kingdom

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei GFT Group beläuft sich auf £87.8K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für GFT Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£87.8K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
£83.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£4.6K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei GFT Group?
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Backend Software-Entwickler

Salesforce Developer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei GFT Group in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £110,028. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GFT Group für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom beträgt £85,829.

