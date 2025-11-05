Unternehmensverzeichnis
GFT Group
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

GFT Group Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Madrid Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Madrid Metropolitan Area bei GFT Group beläuft sich auf €42.7K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für GFT Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Gesamt pro Jahr
€42.7K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
€42.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei GFT Group?
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Salesforce Developer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei GFT Group in Madrid Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €64,842. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GFT Group für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Madrid Metropolitan Area beträgt €42,681.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für GFT Group gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Avanade
  • ECI
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Atos
  • Civica
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen