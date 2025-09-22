Unternehmensverzeichnis
Das mittlere Biomedizintechniker-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Getinge beläuft sich auf $86.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Getinges Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/22/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Getinge
Test Engineer
Merrimack, NH
Gesamt pro Jahr
$86.2K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$86.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Getinge?

$160K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Biomedizintechniker bei Getinge in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $91,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Getinge für die Position Biomedizintechniker in United States beträgt $78,000.

