GEP Worldwide Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Hyderabad Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Hyderabad Area bei GEP Worldwide beläuft sich auf ₹1.73M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für GEP Worldwides Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
GEP Worldwide
Software Engineer
Hyderabad, TS, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.73M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹1.62M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹111K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei GEP Worldwide?
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei GEP Worldwide in Greater Hyderabad Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,034,978. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GEP Worldwide für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Hyderabad Area beträgt ₹1,769,278.

Weitere Ressourcen