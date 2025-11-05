Unternehmensverzeichnis
GEP Worldwide
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
GEP Worldwide Unternehmensberater Gehälter in New York City Area

Das mittlere Unternehmensberater-Vergütungspaket in New York City Area bei GEP Worldwide beläuft sich auf $94K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für GEP Worldwides Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/5/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
GEP Worldwide
Senior Consultant
Clark, NJ
Gesamt pro Jahr
$94K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei GEP Worldwide?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensberater bei GEP Worldwide in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $350,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei GEP Worldwide für die Position Unternehmensberater in New York City Area beträgt $99,000.

