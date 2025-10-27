Unternehmensverzeichnis
Genesys
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Engineering-Manager

  • Alle Software-Engineering-Manager-Gehälter

Genesys Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in United States bei Genesys beträgt $230K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $231K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$230K
$190K
$11K
$29K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Genesys?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Genesys in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $380,750. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Genesys für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in United States beträgt $205,000.

