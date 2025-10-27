Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei Genesys reicht von $163K pro year für L2 bis $292K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $205K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$163K
$149K
$0
$13.8K
L3
$218K
$181K
$7.5K
$29K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
