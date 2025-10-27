Unternehmensverzeichnis
Genesys Produktdesigner Gehälter

Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in Ireland bei Genesys reicht von €46.3K pro year für L1 bis €56.2K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Ireland beläuft sich auf €47.7K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Designer
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
Product Designer
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
Senior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Lead Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Genesys?

Enthaltene Titel

UX-Designer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei Genesys in Ireland liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €120,596. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Genesys für die Position Produktdesigner in Ireland beträgt €52,350.

