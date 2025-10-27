Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in Ireland bei Genesys reicht von €46.3K pro year für L1 bis €56.2K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Ireland beläuft sich auf €47.7K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Genesyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/27/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
