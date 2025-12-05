Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Garmin reicht von $91.9K pro year für Software Engineer I bis $209K pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $95.3K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Garmins Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/5/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
Keine Gehälter gefunden
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/garmin/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.