Fundrise
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Northern Virginia Washington DC

Fundrise Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Fundrise beläuft sich auf $197K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Fundrises Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/6/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Fundrise
Software Engineer
Arlington, VA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$197K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$159K
Stock (/yr)
$27K
Bonus
$11K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Fundrise?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Backend Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Fundrise in Northern Virginia Washington DC liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $225,750. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Fundrise für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Northern Virginia Washington DC beträgt $177,500.

